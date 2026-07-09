Latest information raises doubts over Man United deal for Brazilian midfielder Ederson

(Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s midfield rebuild appears to be close to a decisive moment, but the club are not rushing into a major summer deal without taking extra care.



After another season where the middle of the pitch lacked consistency, United clearly need a player who can bring energy, defensive protection and better control in possession.

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That is why this transfer situation is so interesting. On paper, a €45m deal looks like smart business for a proven Serie A midfielder entering his prime years.

But when medical checks become a key part of the story, United have to be patient.

A signing can look perfect tactically and financially, yet still carry risk if there are physical concerns that need further assessment.

Man Unite wait for medical clarity before decision

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Man United will carry out thorough medical examinations on Atalanta midfielder Ederson before deciding whether to proceed with a €45m deal.

Clarity is expected soon now that the World Cup has finished, giving United the chance to complete the checks and make a final call.

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The situation has already been reported elsewhere. talkSPORT claimed United had agreed a package worth around £38.8m with Atalanta, with the Brazilian expected to sign a four-year contract plus the option of another year.

The report also stated that the move depends on medical checks being completed.

Is it a smart signing or a risky gamble?

There has also been concern over the reason for the delay. The Sun reported that United want a second medical examination in the UK after previous checks in the United States, although the deal was still described as being on track.

Man United are right to be cautious. Ederson looks like the kind of midfielder they need: strong, mobile, aggressive and comfortable playing in a high-intensity system.

At €45m, he is not cheap, but he is also not in the extreme price range of many elite midfield targets.

However, medical doubts should never be ignored. United have made costly transfer mistakes before, and rushing this deal just because it looks close would be poor planning.

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