Liverpool and Arsenal learn staggering price of PSG winger Bradley Barcola

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Paris Saint-Germain may be preparing for another major attacking change this summer, and that could have a direct impact on Liverpool and Arsenal.



Both Premier League clubs are looking at wide forward options, but the latest update from France suggests any move for PSG’s highly rated winger Bradley Barcola will be extremely expensive.

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For Liverpool, the interest makes sense because they are still planning for life beyond Mohamed Salah.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could also need another left-sided attacker depending on how their own squad develops before the new season.

However, PSG’s stance shows they are not willing to lose a key young player unless a massive offer arrives.

PSG set massive asking price for French winger

According to L’Equipe, PSG have placed a €150m price tag on Barcola, with Arsenal and especially Liverpool among the clubs showing interest.

The report claims the 23-year-old could become available if PSG complete a €100m-plus deal for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomandé, who has already agreed personal terms with the French champions.

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That situation has also been covered by Sky Sports, who reported that Barcola is among Liverpool’s alternative targets after Diomandé made it clear he prefers a move to PSG.

It leaves Liverpool in a tricky position because the player they originally wanted may end up joining the club that could then demand a huge fee for their own winger.

Liverpool and Arsenal interest could test PSG position

Barcola is easy to admire. He has pace, flair, directness and the ability to play on the left or right, making him a strong fit for Liverpool’s rebuild or Arsenal’s attacking rotation.

talkSPORT has also reported that both Arsenal and Liverpool are monitoring his situation, although PSG are not actively pushing him out.

Liverpool may be the club to watch more closely here. Their need for a long-term Salah successor is clearer, and Barcola has the profile to become a major part of their next attacking era.

However, €150m is a huge price and would turn the deal into a major gamble.

He is talented, but Liverpool and Arsenal must be careful not to overpay just because the market is difficult.

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