Lucas Herrington in action for Australia (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Talented young Australian defender Lucas Herrington is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League giants Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

The highly-rated 18-year-old, who currently plays for Colorado Rapids in the MLS, caught the eye at this summer’s 2026 World Cup.

And now it looks like there is a long queue of clubs looking into snapping Herrington up, including big names from the Premier League.

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According to TEAMtalk, Herrington has interest from the likes of Liverpool, Man United, Everton, Aston Villa, and Newcastle.

Meanwhile, the report also states that Chelsea and Manchester City have had some talks, while Barcelona also seem to have a concrete interest.

Who is Lucas Herrington and where could he move to this summer?

Herrington was born in Australia and has already won six senior international caps for his country, having represented them at this summer’s World Cup.

The youngster also had the option to represent any one of Germany, Finland, or Zimbabwe, but chose Australia and became their youngest ever starter at a World Cup this summer.

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The 6 ft 4 in central defender started his career with Brisbane Roar, but has gone on to shine in the US with Colorado Rapids.

It now seems inevitable that he’s going to move to Europe pretty soon, though, with so many clubs keen to snap him up this summer.

There’s some suggestion in TEAMtalk’s report that Barca have the most concrete and advanced interest in the teenager at the moment, but it looks like Chelsea and others could be firmly in the mix as well.

Liverpool and Man Utd are big names who have a proud history of bringing through young players, and they can also offer Herrington competitive projects and Champions League football.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have also focused a lot on recruiting top youngsters in recent times, though it would be fair to say they’ve had mixed success on that front, so it’s not necessarily clear that it would be the best move for him, even if there would be a clear pathway into their first-team.