Man U will complete €45m midfield deal soon despite scary rumours from Brazil

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Ederson Man United
(Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Man U’s midfielder deal will go through soon despite rumours that it’s at risk of falling apart, sources are reporting.

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News that Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Andrey Santos from Chelsea for £50m in the last 24 hours had plenty of people talking about a midfield revolution at Old Trafford – after all, the Red Devils only recently completed a deal to sign Ederson from Atalanta.

Only – they haven’t. Everyone is talking about that deal as done because a €45m fee was agreed, and the player seemed to want a move. But it’s yet to be confirmed – no medical has been taken yet either.

Ederson move “still on” despite rumours and silence

That’s led to speculation that the whole thing could fall apart, with Brazilian sources spreading scare stories that it’s on the verge of collapse.

TeamTalk are here to calm the waters however – they have a source saying that “all will be confirmed in due course,” and that the move is “very much in place and still on.” It’s just a question of logistics.

It seems both Santos and Ederson are coming in this summer to add some Brazilian backbone to Michael Carrick’s team for the season to come, and the incomings probably won’t end there either.

In other news…

Barcelona are on the verge of securing a speedy new attacker for Hansi Flick, according to Fabrizio Romano’s reporting today.

Chelsea would love to sell Alejandro Garnacho this summer, and they might just get lucky if a Saudi team comes in for him.

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