Man United take Marcus Rashford decision just ahead of their pre-season

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United are heading towards another important call in what is already shaping up to be a busy summer window.



The club are trying to reshape the squad before pre-season properly gets underway, and one of the biggest issues still hanging over Old Trafford is the future of a senior forward who no longer appears central to the long-term plan.

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This is not just a simple transfer story. United need clarity before the squad travels for its training camp, because keeping an unsettled player around the group can quickly become a distraction.

At the same time, rushing a sale could weaken their negotiating position, especially if buying clubs know they are desperate to move him on.

Man United want future resolved before Dublin trip

According to The Sun, Man United will aim to arrange a transfer for Marcus Rashford before their pre-season training camp in Dublin in August.

The report suggests the club want the situation settled early, rather than allowing it to drag into the final weeks of the window.

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That stance makes sense because United are not expected to consider another loan.

The Guardian has reported that Rashford is expected to return to United for the 2026/27 season after the World Cup, although a permanent move away has not been ruled out.

Barcelona blow adds pressure to transfer plans

The situation became more complicated after Barcelona decided not to make his loan move permanent.

talkSPORT reported that the Spanish club opted against activating their £26m buy option after signing Anthony Gordon, leaving United with a decision to make.

United are right to push for a quick resolution, but they must not accept a poor deal just to move the player on. Rashford still has name value, experience and quality, so the club should be firm in negotiations.

However, if he is not part of the manager’s plans, a clean break may suit everyone.

United need a focused squad going into pre-season, and Rashford needs regular football at a club where he feels important.

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