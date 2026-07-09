(Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Manchester United are expected to announce deals for two players on Friday, Karl Darlow and Andrey Santos.

The Red Devils have shifted into overdrive in the summer window, completing a quick double swoop to reinforce their midfield and adjust their goalkeeping department.

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Fabrizio Romano confirms Andrey Santos completed medical

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Andrey Santos has successfully completed his medical in Manchester ahead of his move from Chelsea.

The Brazilian midfielder is now set to sign his contract on Friday morning after both clubs finalised the necessary legal documentation.

Manchester United have agreed a deal worth £50 million to sign the 22-year-old, while Chelsea have negotiated a 10% sell-on clause as part of the agreement.

Santos will put pen to paper on a long-term contract running until June 2031, with the deal also including an option for a further year.

??? Andrey Santos has just completed a successful medical as new Manchester United player. Clubs signed all documents for £50m packate deal. Andrey signs tomorrow, Friday on deal until June 2031 plus option at #MUFC. pic.twitter.com/OvWuK96d6y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2026

Karl Darlow also set to sign on Friday

Simultaneously, United also wrapped up a deal for veteran Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Romano has given the transfer his signature “here we go” confirmation, stating that the 35-year-old will also sign his official contract on Friday.

Darlow arrives on a free transfer to serve as the primary homegrown understudy to starting goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

The clinical arrival of the experienced Premier League veteran facilitates a squad reshuffle, clearing the path for Altay Bayindir to finalise his exit. Bayindir has been heavily linked with a return to Turkey, with Besiktas leading the chase.

Ederson medical underway as Manchester United close in on third signing

In addition to the impending double announcement, a third player is close to signing as well.

Atalanta midfielder Ederson is currently undergoing medical assessments with the club after an agreement was reached with the Serie A side.

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A transfer package worth €44 million (£38.8 million) has already been fully agreed with the Italian club.

United’s board expects a final verdict on the 26-year-old’s medical assessments to come soon as per Romano’s update.

? The verdict on Éderson medical will be this week as revealed with Man United to give final answer soon. First medical check done yesterday, next one will follow soon then Atalanta and player to be informed on €45m package agreed since June. ? https://t.co/SIaBZ8Zwte pic.twitter.com/MyK13BYwJ0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2026

Should the Brazilian pass his examinations, he will become Manchester United’s third signing of the summer and further strengthen Carrick’s midfield rebuild.

The potential arrivals of Santos and Ederson would represent a major statement of intent from United, who are prioritising energy, physicality and technical quality in the centre of the pitch as they prepare for the new season and a return to Champions League football.