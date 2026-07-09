Experienced midfielder has interest from Leeds and Ligue 1 – but will wait and see

Team players from top left : Sporting Lisbon's Dutch defender #03 Jerry St. Juste, Sporting Lisbon's Swedish forward #09 Viktor Gyokeres, Sporting Lisbon's Ivorian defender #26 Ousmane Diomande, Sporting Lisbon's Portuguese defender #25 Goncalo Inacio, Sporting Lisbon's Danish midfielder #42 Morten Hjulmand, Sporting Lisbon's Spanish goalkeeper #01 Antonio Adan, Sporting Lisbon's Portuguese midfielder #08 Pedro Goncalves, Sporting Lisbon's Japanese midfielder #05 Hidemasa Morita, Sporting Lisbon's Brazilian defender #02 Matheus Reis, Sporting Lisbon's Portuguese defender #47 Ricardo Esgaio and Sporting Lisbon's Portuguese forward #17 Francisco Trincao pose before the UEFA Europa League group D football match between Atalanta and Sporting Lisbon at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo on November 30, 2023. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

A reliable midfielder is on the market for free this summer – but only Leeds United have so far made a proposal.

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Hidemasa Morita has been a stalwart for years at Sporting CP, a key cog in Ruben Amorim’s team there and in their successes since.

He has left on a free contract this summer, with his plan to move to the Premier League to try playing at the very top level before he retires.

French teams queue up for reliable defensive midfielder

Portuguese paper A Bola point out that Leeds have been the only team really chasing the 31 year old.

But if Morita decides that the Premier League isn’t the be all and end all of his dreams, he’s got plenty of interest from France. The report claims that Lyon, Marseille and Monaco are all interested in signing him on a free.

He will likely wait a while and see what opportunities come up – an experienced and reliable central midfielder on a free is always going to have some takers. There’s no need for him to rush into anything just yet, and there’s no telling where openings might be created in the Premier League when a few more transfers up and down the league are completed.

In other news…

Manchester United are on the verge of signing Andrey Santos – but that doesn’t mean the Ederson deal is dead, according to well informed sources.

Barcelona are on the verge of securing a speedy new attacker for Hansi Flick, according to Fabrizio Romano’s reporting today.

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