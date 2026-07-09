Romano: Newcastle “closing in” on €60m deal for attacker currently shining at the World Cup

Johan Manzambi in action for Switzerland at the World Cup (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Newcastle are preparing to sign Johan Manzambi from Freiburg after a €60m offer was accepted for the attacker.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

Newcastle have been selling big this summer – Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali are gone, while Bruno Guimaraes is making it clear he wants to join them.

The club need to bring players in to balance these departures, and Fabrizio Romano has word this morning that a new addition is on the way. He reports that Johan Manzambi, one of the breakout stars of the World Cup, is on his way to the North East.

Newcastle agree fee and move on to personal terms

Romano’s report says that Manzambi, who is with Switzerland as they continue their World Cup progress to the quarter finals, has a deal “almost done” for €60m. Personal terms still need to be sorted for the Freiburg attacker, who has been “shown the Newcastle project” in the last few weeks, but it seems that these are all just formalities for his potential deal.

Manzambi missed the last Swiss game with an injury – they will be desperate to have him back to face Argentina on Sunday. Newcastle will be hoping to get his deal done before he impresses any more and raises his price tag even further…

In other news…

Arsenal have been linked with Ezri Konsa, the Aston Villa defender who has become a regular for England at this World Cup.

Ayoubb Bouaddi is a top target for a number of teams this summer, and Lille are able to make some demands.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON THE APP STORE