Liverpool learn Brighton demand over selling winger Yankuba Minteh

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Liverpool’s search for a long-term wide attacker is becoming one of the most important parts of their summer window.



The Reds know replacing Mohamed Salah’s influence will not be easy, whether that means finding an immediate starter or signing someone who can grow into that role over time.

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The club have already looked at several exciting young wingers across Europe, but the Premier League market may now be coming into focus. That brings advantages and problems.

A player already used to English football can settle quicker, but Premier League clubs rarely sell top young talent cheaply, especially when several teams are watching the same market.

Liverpool turn attention to Premier League proven winger

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are keen on Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh and are preparing a proposal for the 21-year-old.

The Reds reportedly see him as an alternative to RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande in their search for a future Mohamed Salah successor.

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That makes sense after Liverpool’s Diomande chase became difficult. talkSPORT reported that Leipzig rejected a major Liverpool offer for Diomande, with the Bundesliga club holding out for a much higher fee.

That setback appears to have pushed Liverpool towards other options, and Minteh’s profile is clearly attractive.

Brighton valuation makes deal complicated

Brighton are said to view Minteh as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League.

TEAMtalk adds that the Seagulls could use Anthony Gordon’s move from Newcastle to Barcelona as a benchmark and demand between £70m and £80m.

Brighton may feel Minteh belongs in a similar price range because of his age, potential and Premier League experience.

Minteh would be a smart but expensive gamble for Liverpool.

His numbers last season, four goals and three assists in 34 league games, do not scream “£80m player”, but his pace, left-footed profile and ability to play from the right make him an interesting fit.

Liverpool should explore the deal, but they must stay disciplined. If Brighton demand a fee near £80m, the Reds need to be absolutely convinced he can become a major starter, not just another exciting project.

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