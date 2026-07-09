Jose Mourinho plans double raid on Arsenal for versatile defensive duo

(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s defensive depth could become a major talking point this summer, with Real Madrid reportedly looking closely at two players from Mikel Arteta’s squad.



The Gunners have built one of the strongest back lines in Europe, and that naturally means top clubs will admire their options.

From Arsenal’s point of view, this is also a sign of progress. A few years ago, they were searching the market for defensive answers.

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Now, clubs like Real Madrid are being linked with players who are either starting regularly or providing high-level competition at the Emirates.

That is exactly the kind of squad strength Arteta has wanted to create.

Real Madrid eye defensive duo at Arsenal

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho is considering Arsenal defenders Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie as possible defensive options.

The report claims Madrid are looking at ways to strengthen their back line, and both players are admired because of their versatility.

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Calafiori can play as a centre-back or left-back, which makes him valuable in a modern defensive system.

Arsenal signed him from Bologna in 2024, and Sky Sports reported at the time that the deal was worth around £42m.

Hincapie also brings similar flexibility. The Ecuador international joined Arsenal on loan from Bayer Leverkusen in 2025, with the Gunners make the move permanent this summer.

Gunners should resist any summer pressure

Arsenal should not be tempted into selling either player unless Real Madrid make an outrageous offer.

Calafiori and Hincapie give Arteta exactly what top managers want: defenders who can cover multiple positions, compete physically and help the team play out from the back.

That kind of flexibility is even more important across a long season. Arsenal are expected to fight again for the Premier League and Champions League, so weakening the defence would make little sense.

Overall, Real Madrid’s interest should be taken as a compliment rather than a reason to panic.

Arsenal have built a squad full of players attractive to Europe’s biggest clubs.

The challenge now is keeping that group together and adding even more quality, not losing important pieces just as the team is reaching its peak.

Source: Arsenal reach agreement in principle for £100m-plus star to join on five-year contract