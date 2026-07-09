“Really close” – Fabrizio Romano says Barcelona are on the verge of adding new attacker already

Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Leon Kügeler/Getty Images)

Barcelona are close to signing yet another attacker, with the Catalan club just needing to agree a fee with Dortmund.

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Barcelona are set to be busy this summer once things get going. They’ve already signed Anthony Gordon, and it seems they want yet more pace.

News broke last night about a player they want – and Fabrizio Romano is on the scene today to add more information:

“Barcelona are going all in… Karim Adeyemi is really, really close to joining” the Italian insider said.

“[Barcelona manager] Hansi Flick knows Adeyemi really well and has approved the signing… they see potential in Adeyemi.

“Barcelona see potential in the player… also financial potential… the contract is done, sealed, 5 year contract. Adeyemi wants to go to Barcelona… he’s not negotiating with any other club.”

Dortmund and Barcelona in talks over speedy attacker’s transfer fee

As Romano makes clear, the deal between Adeyemi and Barca is done. It’s just a question of agreeing a transfer fee with Dortmund.

The German club know that the 24 year old’s contract with them expires in a year, so they will likely accept a pretty reasonable fee. We don’t expect any of this to take long, and Romano could be telling us in the next day or two that a fee has been agreed.

In other news…

Chelsea would love to sell Alejandro Garnacho this summer, and they might just get lucky if a Saudi team comes in for him.

Sunderland are trying to replicate their superb last summer, this time they’ve got their sights on players of an even stronger pedigree.

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