Sunderland prepare ambitious £30m bid for Serie A star as Black Cats keep building

Matias Soule of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League group H match between SL Benfica and Juventus at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on October 25, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Sunderland are trying to repeat last summer’s impressive transfer business with some ambitious bids.

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This time a year ago, Sunderland were about to return to the Premier League and were in a hectic race around European clubs signing up players to reinforce their squad.

That kind of thing rarely works – but sporting director Florent Ghisolfi did an amazing job bringing together a squad that did really well and exceeded all expectations in their return to the top flight. Now he has to do the same again, and some really interesting names are being mentioned.

Sunderland push to upgrade attack further with classy Argentine forward

TeamTalk today claim that Ghisolfi is targeting Matias Soule, the Roma forward who is valued at around £30m.

It would be another hugely impressive and ambitious move from the Black Cats. Ghisolfi signed Soule for Roma when he was working there, and clearly rates him as able to do a job in the Premier League too.

Soule’s representatives have made it clear that the Argentine would like to test himself in the Premier League, too. Still young, versatile and talented, it’s easy to see him being a hit in England if Sunderland keep performing well.

In other news…

Bruno Guimaraes is a player in demand from a number of top clubs – but it’s Arsenal who have the lead in the race to sign him right now.

Newcastle have sold a lot of players this summer, so it’s no surprise to see them linked with some potential incoming players too.

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