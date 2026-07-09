Journalist reveals latest development in Arsenal pursuit of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes

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Arsenal’s summer transfer plans could be about to take a major turn, with the club pushing to add another elite midfielder to Mikel Arteta’s squad.



After winning the Premier League, the Gunners are now in a position where they are not just looking for depth, they are looking for players who can immediately raise the level of the team.

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Midfield is an area where Arsenal already have quality, but adding another powerful, technically secure player would give Arteta more control across a long season.

With Champions League football and another title defence ahead, this is exactly the kind of ambitious move that shows Arsenal want to stay at the top rather than simply enjoy last season’s success.

Arsenal push forward in midfielder transfer plan

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, Bruno Guimaraes has agreed personal terms with Arsenal over a contract running until 2031, with the Gunners now pushing to sign him from Newcastle United.

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That would be a huge statement from Arsenal. The Guardian reported that Arsenal are preparing to intensify their pursuit after the midfielder informed Newcastle that he wants to leave and join the Premier League champions.

The report also claimed Arsenal could propose a deal worth around £60m, although Newcastle had not received a formal offer at that stage.

Newcastle United stance makes deal far from simple

Newcastle, however, are not expected to make this easy.

The Times reported that the Magpies are determined to keep their captain, even though there is growing pressure around his future and Arsenal are seen as a serious destination.

This would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal if they can get it done at a sensible price. He has Premier League experience, leadership qualities and the ability to control games under pressure.

That said, Arsenal must be careful not to overpay. Newcastle will know how important he is, and they will not want to lose another major player cheaply.

This feels like the type of deal that could define Arsenal’s summer. If they pull it off, their midfield would look even stronger, deeper and more ready for another title push.

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