Reason why Man United fail in their pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s search for a top-level midfielder has taken another frustrating turn, with one of the most ambitious names on their radar now expected to stay at Real Madrid.



United have been looking for a player who can bring control, physicality and elite experience to the middle of the pitch, but not every big-name target is realistic in this market.

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From a Man United angle, this is a reminder that interest alone is not enough.

The club may want a statement signing in midfield, but they also have to deal with high wages, long contracts and clubs who simply do not want to sell. In this case, Real Madrid always looked in control.

Man United interest fades as Real Madrid take charge

According to Fabrizio Romano, Aurélien Tchouaméni is set to sign a new contract at Real Madrid, with an agreement in place until June 2031.

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The deal is expected to be signed soon, and a move to Man United was never close because of the player’s high salary and Madrid’s refusal to open the door to an exit.

That update has also been backed elsewhere. Romano posted the contract update, confirming that an agreement had been reached for the midfielder to extend his stay at the Bernabeu.

For United, that effectively ends any serious hope of landing him this summer.

This should force the United to move on quickly

United’s admiration is understandable. Tchouaméni has the profile many fans would love to see at Old Trafford: strong defensively, calm on the ball and experienced at the highest level.

However, the Frenchman is now close to signing a new deal at Real Madrid and that should mean United should focus on other targets.

United should not waste time chasing this deal any further. Tchouaméni would have been an excellent signing, but the financial package and Madrid’s stance made it too difficult from the start.

The Red Devils need to be more practical in midfield recruitment. Instead of spending weeks on a player who was never truly available, they should focus on targets who want the move and fit the budget.

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