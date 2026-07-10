West Ham players celebrate (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly admirers of their former player Konstantinos Mavropanos and could be in the mix to sign the West Ham United defender this summer.

The Greek centre-back makes sense as someone who could be on the move after West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League to the Championship in 2025/26.

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Mavropanos has always been a solid performer for West Ham and it’s not too surprising to hear that there are Premier League clubs interested in him this summer.

See below for an update on the 28-year-old’s future from Sky Sports’ Christopher Reidy…

Dinos Mavropanos is attracting interest from Premier League sides and clubs across Europe. Arsenal admire their former player Mavropanos and are interested, but currently stocked well at RCB with Saliba, Mosquera and White. w/ @skysports_sheth pic.twitter.com/r5hV5f5Xro — Christopher Reidy (@chrisreidy1) July 10, 2026

“Dinos Mavropanos is attracting interest from Premier League sides and clubs across Europe. Arsenal admire their former player Mavropanos and are interested, but currently stocked well at RCB with Saliba, Mosquera and White,” the reporter posted on X.

Arsenal fans won’t be too excited by Mavropanos and Meslier transfers

Arsenal fans will probably not be too excited by this piece of transfer news, with the club already confirming an underwhelming deal in the form of Illan Meslier on a free.

Backup players like Mavropanos and Meslier aren’t really what Arsenal need right now, with the reigning Premier League champions looking like they could do with one or two statement signings to take them to the next level.

So far this summer we’ve already seen Tottenham spending big, and one imagines the other big sides will also have some ambitious deals lined up.

If Arsenal don’t get their act together quickly then they risk falling behind and missing out on a good opportunity to retain their title.

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