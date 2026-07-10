Arsenal gain early edge over Chelsea in race for Tottenham academy gem

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Arsenal and Chelsea could be heading towards another London transfer battle, this time for one of England’s most highly rated young defenders.



Both clubs have placed greater emphasis on recruiting elite teenage talent, and the availability of a promising centre-back without a standard transfer fee makes this an especially attractive opportunity.

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Arsenal may currently have the advantage after welcoming the player to their training ground, but Chelsea’s proven ability to invest heavily in their academy and development squads should not be underestimated.

With several major European clubs also involved, the teenager can afford to consider which pathway offers the best chance of eventually reaching senior football.

Arsenal move ahead of rivals Chelsea

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Manchester City are among the clubs interested in free-agent defender Elijah Upson.

The 18-year-old recently ended an 11-year association with Tottenham after rejecting their offer of a professional contract.

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Upson has already visited Arsenal’s training centre and is expected to take his time before selecting his next club.

Everton, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco are also reportedly monitoring him, meaning Arsenal will need to present a convincing development plan rather than relying solely on their reputation.

Arsenal’s interest was first reported before his Spurs departure became official. Football365 reported in June that the Gunners were ready to move after the defender decided to leave Tottenham when his scholarship expired.

The fact his father, Matthew Upson, previously played for Arsenal adds an interesting connection, although the final decision will be based on football rather than family history.

Why the decision matters for both Premier League giants

Arsenal appear determined to strengthen an academy going through a period of change.

Chelsea, meanwhile, can offer strong facilities and a broad development network, but their large pool of prospects may make the pathway look less direct.

Arsenal should push hard to complete this signing. Upson would arrive with strong youth-level experience and could develop without the immediate pressure of first-team football.

Chelsea remain serious competition, but Arsenal may be able to offer a clearer long-term route.

The training-ground visit suggests the Gunners have already made meaningful progress.

Ultimately, Upson should choose the club with the best development plan, not simply the biggest contract.

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