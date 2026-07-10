Arsenal learn Aston Villa transfer demand over priority target Morgan Rogers

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Arsenal’s search for another difference-maker in attack has led them towards one of the Premier League’s most exciting young talents, but completing the deal could require a record-breaking investment.



Mikel Arteta wants to keep improving a squad that finally reached the top of English football, and adding a powerful, versatile attacker would help the Gunners remain unpredictable next season.

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However, Arsenal must decide whether one player is worth using such a large portion of their summer budget.

The club may admire his Premier League experience and enormous potential, but Aston Villa are under no pressure to sell and appear ready to make negotiations extremely difficult.

Aston Villa’s £130m stance puts Arsenal under pressure

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are at the front of the queue for Morgan Rogers, but they must meet Aston Villa’s £130m valuation to have any realistic chance of signing him.

The 23-year-old has five years remaining on his contract and is reportedly one of the leading names on Arteta’s shortlist.

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Villa officially confirmed that Rogers signed a new deal until 2031 in November 2025, leaving the club in a powerful negotiating position.

The long contract means they can reject unwanted offers rather than being forced into an early sale.

His performances also explain Arsenal’s interest. Rogers scored 10 goals across 37 Premier League appearances last season, while his physical strength, direct running and ability to operate centrally or from the left would give Arteta several tactical options.

Gunners must avoid a bidding war

Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit was stunned by Villa’s £130m demand, describing the figure as excessive and suggesting Athletic Club winger Nico Williams as a possible alternative.

Rogers would be an excellent Arsenal signing. He is young, Premier League-proven and capable of developing into one of England’s best attacking players.

However, £130m is too much unless Arteta believes he will become an automatic starter and transform the team immediately.

Arsenal still have other positions to strengthen, so spending almost their entire budget on one attacker could create fresh weaknesses elsewhere.

The Gunners should negotiate firmly and be prepared to walk away. Rogers is a brilliant target, but smart champions cannot allow excitement or fear of missing out to dictate their transfer strategy.

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