Arsenal and Liverpool accept Lille demand for Ayyoub Bouaddi

(Photo by Eddie Keogh, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool may be moving closer to a major battle for one of Europe’s most highly rated teenage midfielders, but any agreement is likely to come with an unusual condition.



Both clubs want to strengthen for the future, yet Lille are determined to keep their young star for another season rather than lose him immediately.

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That creates a difficult choice. Paying a major fee now without receiving the player until 2027 would reduce the short-term benefit, but rejecting the arrangement could allow a rival to secure one of the market’s most exciting prospects.

For Arsenal and Liverpool, this is as much about long-term planning as it is about improving next season’s squad.

Arsenal and Liverpool soften transfer stance

According to Football Insider, Arsenal and Liverpool are both reluctantly prepared to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi this summer and loan him back to Lille for the entire 2026/27 campaign.

The French club believe another year of regular first-team football would be best for the 18-year-old’s development.

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The update suggests Liverpool’s position may have changed. TEAMtalk previously reported that Arsenal were willing to accept Lille’s preferred structure, while Liverpool were less convinced about spending heavily on a player who would not arrive immediately.

The latest claim indicates both clubs now recognise that accepting the loan-back condition could prove decisive.

Huge potential makes gamble understandable

Bouaddi already possesses an extraordinary amount of senior experience for his age.

He has made nearly 100 first-team appearances for Lille and played an important role in Morocco’s run to the World Cup quarter-finals.

Arsenal and Liverpool are right to consider the compromise. Elite teenage midfielders with this level of experience rarely become available, and another season at Lille could help Bouaddi develop without the immediate pressure of proving himself in England.

However, the fee must reflect his delayed arrival. Paying a superstar price and then waiting a year would represent a major financial risk, particularly when both clubs also need players who can contribute immediately.

Overall, the loan-back plan could be smart if it lowers the price and secures Bouaddi before his value rises further.

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