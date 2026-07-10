Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, reacts during a training session one day ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2026 Final at Puskas Arena on May 29, 2026 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa.

The 28-year-old has done well for the West Midlands club and is currently away on international duty with England at the World Cup. The Premier League champions are keeping tabs on him, and they could look to make a move.

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Ezri Konsa asking price revealed

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa will demand more than £50 million for the defender. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal is prepared to pay that kind of money for the England international. They have a world-class defence, and Konsa is unlikely to start every week. It would be highly unlikely for them to spend £50 million on someone who might not start every week.

Arsenal should look to invest in quality attackers instead. They already have one of the best defensive units in the world. However, they looked quite mediocre going forward last year. It remains to be seen whether they can add more quality on the flanks and a reliable finisher to the team.

They will be hoping to win the UEFA Champions League next season after losing to PSG in last season’s final.

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Konsa could fancy the move

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Aston Villa defender could be attracted to the idea of joining Arsenal. It could be his final opportunity to join an elite club. It would be a huge step up in his career, but the asking price will complicate any potential move. There is no doubt that he would be a very useful player for Arsenal for the right price.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.