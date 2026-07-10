Arsenal make latest decision in their pursuit of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s pursuit of another elite midfielder could become one of the defining stories of the summer transfer window.



Mikel Arteta’s squad already has quality and experience in central areas, but adding a proven Premier League leader would give the Gunners even more control, intensity and depth as they prepare to compete across several competitions.

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The deal, however, is far from straightforward. Newcastle United do not want to lose their captain, while Arsenal must decide how far they are willing to go for a player who would command both a major transfer fee and a significant salary.

The midfielder’s reported desire to move to north London has added pressure, but it has not completely weakened Newcastle’s negotiating position.

Arsenal ready to test Newcastle with major offer

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, Arsenal are planning to offer €90m for Bruno Guimaraes, while Newcastle are demanding around €120m and remain reluctant to sell.

The Brazil international is reportedly pushing for the transfer and wants to join Arsenal.

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That desire could become important during negotiations. Sky Sports reported that Guimaraes has informed Newcastle of his wish to join the Gunners.

However, Arsenal had not contacted Newcastle directly at the time of its update, with the conditions of a possible deal only explored through intermediaries.

Newcastle’s position remained that their captain was not for sale.

Price gap leaves Gunners with difficult decision

There may still be a figure capable of forcing Newcastle to reconsider. The Guardian reported that an offer in the region of £75m could leave the Magpies with a serious decision, particularly if the player continues pushing to leave.

The same report stressed that no formal Arsenal bid had been submitted at that stage.

Guimaraes would be an outstanding signing for Arsenal. His Premier League experience, leadership and ability to influence matches at both ends of the pitch would make their midfield stronger immediately.

However, Arsenal should avoid paying €120m simply because the player wants the move.

That amount would place enormous pressure on him and could limit the club’s ability to strengthen other areas.

A deal around €90m would still be expensive, but it could be justified for a proven player entering his prime.

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