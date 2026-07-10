(Photo by Marc Israel SELLEM / POOL / AFP via Getty Images / [Paul Childs/Reuters])

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed his support for Argentina, stating that he wants them to win the tournament.

During a recent podcast appearance, Netanyahu explicitly revealed that he is backing La Albiceleste during the World Cup 2026.

However, the Prime Minister clarified that his sudden football allegiance was not driven by Argentine legend Lionel Messi, but rather by his geopolitical admiration for the nation’s leadership.

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Benjamin Netanyahu wants Argentina to win

When the podcast host suggested that Messi influenced his decision to back Argentina, Netanyahu replied: “No. Prime Minister Milei before Messi.”

Netanyahu, who reportedly has arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for war crimes in Palestine and crimes against humanity, went on to praise Argentine President Javier Milei, saying: “He’s a real superstar. Israel’s greatest friend.”

??| JUST IN: Bibi Netanyahu has ?????????? announced he is supporting Argentina in this FIFA World Cup. ???? [@clashreport]pic.twitter.com/zJi1Q6RIg9 — Goals Side (@goalsside) July 9, 2026

The Israeli Prime Minister’s comments highlighted his growing camaraderie with Milei, who has aggressively sought close relations with the Israeli government since taking office.

Milei has repeatedly expressed staunch support for Israel and strengthened diplomatic ties with the country, including announcing plans to relocate Argentina’s embassy to Jerusalem.

For Netanyahu, this political friendship took absolute priority over any on-pitch football fandom.

Egypt vs Argentina controversy sparked suggestions of political punishment

Netanyahu’s vocal support for Argentina comes amid heavy fallout from Argentina’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Egypt in the Round of 16.

That match was marred by widespread refereeing controversies after French referee François Letexier made a string of late-game decisions that went against the African side, including a disallowed goal by Mostafa Ziko that would have put Egypt up 2-0.

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According to a report from Football Paparazzi, Egypt manager Hossam Hassan’s vocal support for Palestine during this World Cup could have allegedly played a factor in the controversial decisions made by the officiating team.

Following the match, Hassan furiously accused FIFA of “injustice,” suggesting that external elements helped keep the reigning world champions in the tournament.

pic.twitter.com/2t1iHVbwc9 ?? Hossam Hassan Speaks From the Heart Hossam Hassan was asked if his comments on Palestine were the reason Egypt were punished. “I don’t want to talk about that. We were speaking about a humanitarian cause. Does anyone feel for the one who lost his… — Pitch Wire (@wire_pitch) July 7, 2026

While FIFA refereeing chief Pierluigi Collina quickly dismissed Hassan’s allegations as “unfounded,” the intersection of geopolitical statements and refereeing drama has kept the match at the center of global conversation as Argentina prepare for their quarter-final showdown.