Charles De Ketelaere's goal for Belgium against Spain (BBC)

Belgium have found an equaliser against Spain in tonight’s World Cup 2026 quarter-final clash.

Charles De Ketelaere headed in after Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring for the favourites, who are up against it now in a tricky game.

Spain have mostly been pretty flawless at this summer’s World Cup, and they’ll likely be seen as one of the favourites after winning Euro 2024 two years ago.

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Still, watch below as a lovely team move by Belgium made it 1-1 not long before the end of the first half…

Spain have conceded their first goal of the World Cup ? Charles De Ketelaere scores the equaliser for Belgium ? pic.twitter.com/B3Z5W2TdCo — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 10, 2026

The Atalanta star has performed well for his country at this World Cup, even if he’s not usually the most prolific player at club level.

The 25-year-old looks like a real threat in the air, though perhaps Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon could have done better with the shot.

Why isn’t David Raya starting over Unai Simon for Spain?

In David Raya, Spain have one of the world’s very best goalkeepers sitting on their bench.

The Arsenal shot-stopper just won the Premier League title in 2025/26, and reached the Champions League final with the Gunners, making some stunning saves to help them over the line in some important games.

Watching the Belgium goal back, you have to wonder if Raya might have done better to keep out that shot, which was quite close to Simon.

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It’s a bit harsh perhaps, but these small details can make all the difference at this level, with Raya so often showing he has really quick reflexes that make him very reliable when it comes to close-range efforts like this.

Simon is also a fine ‘keeper and there must be a reason he’s established himself as his country’s number one, but it is also surprising that Raya hasn’t been able to get more of an opportunity at this level.