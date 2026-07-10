(Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Fabian Ruiz has given Spain an early lead against Belgium in a high-stakes World Cup 2026 quarter-final clash.

The opening goal came after a brilliant exchange down the right flank between Pedro Porro and Lamine Yamal.

Visualizing the space perfectly, the Barcelona teenage sensation unlocked the defence by finding Porro with a perfectly weighted through ball.

The Spurs right-back cuts it back first time, finding Dani Olmo, whose shot is saved by Courtois.

However, Courtois could only parry the ball back into the danger zone, and a surging Ruiz was there to tap it in from the rebound.

Spain lead 1-0! Watch the goal below:

GOAL! Fabián Ruiz is quickest to react and opens the scoring for Spain at the Los Angeles Stadium! ?? Spain 1-0 Belgium ??#FIFAWorldCup | #Spain pic.twitter.com/6AQs8CYJMw — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 10, 2026

Fabian Ruiz linked with a surprise move to Chelsea

Ruiz’s stellar performances on the world stage have not gone unnoticed, as rumors begin to swirl regarding his club future.

Reports are emerging that Chelsea are weighing up an ambitious summer swoop for the 30-year-old midfielder.

The Blues are reportedly eager to add experienced quality to their young engine room.

Ruiz was previously linked with Arsenal ahead of the January window while Manchester United have also been linked with him in the past.

While Ruiz remains an important figure at PSG, an impressive conclusion to his World Cup campaign with Spain could accelerate a massive Premier League bid, turning a surprise transfer rumor into one of the biggest stories of the summer window.