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Morten Hjulmand has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old Denmark international has done quite well for Sporting CP, and multiple clubs are keeping tabs on him. According to recent reports, the La Liga outfit is looking to secure his services, but Cadena Ser is now reporting that Chelsea have entered the race.

The Blues are looking to hijack his move to the Spanish club, and they are prepared to offer him “a better contract”. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The move to Atletico Madrid is reportedly quite advanced, and it would be a surprise if the player decided to turn them down and move to the London club instead.

There is no doubt that Chelsea needs more quality in the middle of the park. Hjulmand will add a defensive cover, physicality, and presence in the middle of the park. He will also add control and composure to the team. He has the technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League, and he could be a very handy option for Chelsea. They have been overly reliant on Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in the middle of the park. They need more quality in that area of the pitch.

The midfielder has an €80 million release clause in his contract with the Portuguese club, but he is likely to be sold for much less. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can convince the player to turn down a move to Spain and head to the Premier League.

They had a disappointing season last year, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They need quality players in order for that to happen. Chelsea have agreed to sell Andrey Santos to Manchester United, and they need to replace him. Hjulmand could be an interesting addition.