Chelsea FC logo outside Stamford Bridge (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea could reportedly be prepared to sell Alejandro Garnacho already, with Roma asking about his situation.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Serie A giants have already had some contact to ask about the conditions of the deal.

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For now there could be an issue, however, as Chelsea are only keen on a permanent sale for Garnacho, whereas Roma don’t seem prepared to proceed with the Blues’ current conditions.

See below for more details in Romano’s post on X as he casts major doubt over the Argentina international’s Stamford Bridge future…

??? Alejandro Garnacho could leave Chelsea and AS Roma took info about deal conditions days ago. Chelsea only open to permanent move so far and Roma won’t proceed at these conditions; only in case of different formulaz ??? https://t.co/kSD87rRwUa pic.twitter.com/9PzLGNVqeO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2026

“Alejandro Garnacho could leave Chelsea and AS Roma took info about deal conditions days ago. Chelsea only open to permanent move so far and Roma won’t proceed at these conditions; only in case of different formulaz (sic),” Romano said.

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Chelsea’s Alejandro Garnacho transfer blunder is no surprise

Garnacho looked a risky signing right from the beginning for Chelsea, with the 22-year-old never looking that convincing during his time at former club Manchester United.

It was also pretty clear from his time at Old Trafford that this was a player with some attitude problems, and few will be surprised that it hasn’t ended well for him in west London.

Even if nothing happens with Roma, it seems unlikely that Garnacho will stay and be part of Chelsea’s project moving forward, though it will be interesting to see if any clubs are ready to meet the Blues’ demands for him now.

Serious questions surely need to be asked of Chelsea’s transfer strategy as there have been far too many flops under this current ownership.

Some top young players have come in and performed well, such as Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Malo Gusto, and Estevao Willian, but Garnacho has been poor and so have others like Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix, and Liam Delap.