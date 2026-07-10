Randal Kolo Muani of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected at full-time following the team's defeat in the Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on May 19, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Randal Kolo Muani has been linked with a permanent exit from PSG this summer.

The 27-year-old French International striker was on at Tottenham last year, scoring 5 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions.

Tottenham are not keen on signing the player permanently, and he has been linked with Juventus.

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PSG want to get rid of Kolo Muani

Apparently, PSG already had an agreement in place with the Italian club regarding a loan move with a €40 million purchase option. However, the Italian club is facing financial difficulties, and PSG is considering other clubs as potential destinations for the striker.

Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are interested in signing the player, according to Sebastien Denis. It remains to be seen whether the two English clubs make an offer to sign him. It is no secret that they need more quality in the attack, and the French international could be a useful option for them if he manages to regain his form and confidence.

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Where will Randal Kolo Muani end up?

He has not been at his best for quite some time. The signing would be a bit of a gamble, and the two Premier League clubs should look to sign him on loan with an option to buy. That way, it would mitigate the risk of being potentially stuck with an underperforming player on a long-term contract.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The 27-year-old striker will be desperate to get his career back on track with regular football. Joining a team like Villa or Crystal Palace could be an exciting opportunity for him. Both clubs have competitive teams, and they could provide the 32-cap French international with regular high-level action.