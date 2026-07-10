Ferran Torres in action for Spain at the World Cup (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Tottenham and Aston Villa are understood to be among the clubs showing an interest in Barcelona forward Ferran Torres this summer.

As has been widely reported, the Spain international is available for transfer, with our sources confirming to us that Atletico Madrid are currently showing the strongest interest.

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We’ve been told as well, however, that if Torres does move this summer then he could also receive offers from Tottenham, Aston Villa, Napoli, and Juventus.

Well-placed sources in the industry, who’ve asked to remain anonymous to protect relationships, suggest Barca will likely look for around €35m to let Torres go.

Ferran Torres looks likely to leave Barcelona

With just a year left on his contract and the likely arrival of Karim Adeyemi at Barcelona this summer, the writing seems to be on the wall for Torres.

The 26-year-old has done well as a squad player at the Nou Camp, but it makes sense that the club are open to letting him go if the money is right, or else they could just lose him on a free in a year’s time.

It is our understanding that there has not yet been any official communication to Torres that he will be sold, but internal discussions have taken place and come to that conclusion.

Torres has also not yet spoken with any other clubs as his focus remains the World Cup 2026 with the Spanish national team.

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Ferran Torres has admirers in the Premier League

Torres has long been linked with Premier League clubs, having had a spell at Manchester City as a youngster.

While we can’t currently confirm whether or not Torres would favour a move back to England, he has firm admirers here in Villa and Spurs, who have explored a move for him in previous windows.

They will likely be in the mix again as they look into signings up front, though we are not currently aware of interest from others such as Manchester United and Arsenal, who have also been mentioned.