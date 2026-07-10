France fans react to a goal at the 2026 World Cup (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Has the Round of 16 been delivering or what?! We, as football fans, have been enjoying a ton of goals scored at most matches, top tier performances by the stars, and both routine victories and surprise results, with some shocking moments towards the end. If the Round of 32 and now the Round of 16 are anything to go by, we will have some of the most memorable World Cup football in the upcoming quarterfinals and beyond. But it is not over yet, as there are two more games to be played tonight.

With that being said, there is even more to be happy about regarding the tournament, especially if you are a fan of sports wagering. Leading online crypto sportsbook and casino platform, Stake, has yet another special promotion for its users. With the quarterfinals just around the corner, the top goalscorer race already legendary, and some of the best teams still in it, it is going to be a doozy the rest of the way! The excitement is at its peak so far because now the “real” World Cup begins, a stage where the cream of the crop is picked and where legends are born.

A Special Stake Bet Market Promotion

Right now on the platform, Stake Score First, You Win Promotion has you covered: place a bet on a World Cup match on the 1×2 (90′ + stoppage time) market, and if the team you select scores the first goal of the match, you’re in for a surprise. You will be paid up to $250 USD regardless of the final result on bets up to $100 USD! An amazing way to course correct on your original choice before the game and either raise the stakes a bit or attempt to save a bad ticket with a winning one. Mind that only the first bet per match, per customer, and per household qualifies, and that the bets must be placed before the scheduled time indicated on the platform.

A promotion like this one is great for a range of different games, especially tonight’s clash between Argentina and Egypt. The South American team typically opens the scoring, which is perfect for this promotion. You can boost your odds and improve your chances anyway when you back the favorites, but only in the right way. With a promo like this, an early lead for the defending champions by (most likely) Messi will result in a nice payout for you, regardless of the final score or even who wins!

Team Goals and Crucial Statistics

Sure, football is played on the pitch, and the ball does all the talking. However, a lot can be seen and understood from the statistics alone. Oftentimes, stats can deceive and paint the wrong picture, but not at a FIFA World Cup tournament. Most things are plain and simple: most goals and chances typically place you at the top. For example, France is the number one favorite for a reason.

So far, they have scored the most goals with 14 and have the most assists with 12. Surprisingly, it is Belgium next with 13 and 9, followed by Norway with 12 and 9, and then England with 11 and 9. Argentina has a big disparity between goals and assists, 11 to 5, most notably since Messi is yet to assist a teammate. Spain, for example, has 9 goals from 8 assists! Belgium has the most attempts at goal with 107, followed by Spain with 93, France with 88, Canada with 81, and England with 80. With attempts on target, though, France leads with 39, Belgium has 33, England, Canada, and Spain have 32 each.

This has also become the World Cup that reached 100 goals the fastest in 68 years. Since 1958, when it only took 20 matches, no edition of the tournament has beaten this. In 2026, it took teams 33 games to do so. So far, there have been 275 goals scored in 94 matches, an absolute record, roughly 2.93 goals per match, which is amazing for the fans and for the bettors. The record was 172 goals in 64 matches at the Qatar World Cup in 2022. In 2026, 104 will be played, with the expected goal tally to go well over 300.

On the other end, Spain is famously yet to concede a goal, extending their streak to 5 straight clean sheets for Unai Simon, a World Cup record, and a show of defensive force of one of the favorites for the title. However, it is then Colombia who only conceded 1 goal, and France who let 2 past. Argentina allowed 3, Egypt 4, and Morocco 4, England and Belgium 5, and Norway an incredible 9. All of this is subject to change in the coming days, and by the end of next week, all of these stats could look significantly different just in time for the big final game!

An Instant Classic Golden Boot Race

We have never seen anything like this before: the world’s top goal scorers all coming to a World Cup tournament and scoring left and right, carrying their teams, and justifying their goal scoring monikers. And no, it is not just about an extra match in the Round of 32. All of these superstars started early in the Group Stage and continued delivering every time they ran out on the pitch. If you bet on WC at Stake, the Golden Boot race may be the most interesting and exciting right now.

An incredible three players have scored 7 goals so far: Kylian Mbappe (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina), and Erling Haaland (Norway). Harry Kane (England) has 6 to his name, and Ousmane Dembele (France), Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain), and Jude Bellingham (England) have found the net 4 times. If you are looking for the top goalscorer of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, you will find them among these. So, what do the odds say?

Mbappe leads the odds race with 2.00 to take this prestigious individual trophy. Despite having yet to play his 5th game, Leo Messi is second with 2.65. He is more than expected to score against Egypt and raise his tally to 8 goals. Haaland has played 1 game fewer than the rest here, having sat out the last group stage clash, but he has more than made up for it. However, the odds do not favor him enough as he is stuck at 8.00. Harry Kane is at 11.00, with Dembele, Oyarzabal, and Bellingham already out of it with 51.00, 51.00, and 81.00 odds, respectively.

Two Round of 16 Matchups Remain: Latest Odds

The remaining games in the 2026 World Cup’s Round of 16 could not be more different. As Argentina takes on Egypt and Colombia plays Switzerland, these two could not be more different. One has an obvious favorite in the defending champions, Argentina, while the other, on paper, is almost evenly matched. So, who moves on, and which two of these four teams will meet in the quarterfinals on July 12?

Argentina is the absolute favorite against Egypt. No surprise there, as Lionel Messi and company have 1.32 odds to win in this one. Mo Salah and his squad are stuck at astronomically unfavorable odds of 9.80 to make it to the quarterfinals. A few hours later, it is Colombia as the favorites, but only by a certain margin. They get 2.24 odds while Switzerland has its chance with 3.45. This game could very well go to extra time or even penalties, with the draw odds at 3.05.

As for the quarterfinals matchups that are familiar at this point in time, France is the clear frontrunner in their game against Morocco, with 1.59 odds over 5.80, respectively. It is a rather similar situation with Spain and Belgium, with the Spaniards at 1.63 to win it and the Belgians at 5.40. Norway and England are the most balanced, with 3.90 and 1.89 odds, respectively. This has all the makings of an all time classic and is the most interesting matchup of the three we know so far, and whatever Argentina vs. Egypt and Colombia vs. Switzerland will give us.

Outright bets are usually some of the most interesting for the fans, and certain things have changed a bit during the tournament. While there are no changes at the top, the odds have updated. France still leads everyone as the frontrunner for the title with 2.70. They are followed by Spain and Argentina with 5.00 odds each, then England at 6.00, and Norway at 17.00. With the board this unsettled, tonight’s Colombia-Switzerland tie is the one to watch closest – a game with 3.05 draw odds isn’t picking a side anytime soon, and by full time it could look nothing like it did at kickoff. Anyone tuning in for the second half might want the Halftime Rush odds boosts on Stake open in another tab, since these tighter matchups tend to swing hardest right after the break. From here, every result reshapes the road to the final.

FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Trivia and Facts