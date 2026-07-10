Video: Big blow for Xabi Alonso as Chelsea target Granit Xhaka confirms he's not moving

Chelsea FC Sunderland AFC
Posted by
Xabi Alonso looks on
Xabi Alonso looks on (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea look set to miss out on Granit Xhaka as the Swiss midfielder has now confirmed that his plan is to stay at Sunderland this summer.

The former Arsenal midfielder has been a top Chelsea target this summer, with his former manager Xabi Alonso keen to work with him again.

Xhaka had a star role under Alonso when they were together at Bayer Leverkusen, and it certainly could have made sense for them to be reunited to try to get this Chelsea project off the ground.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Still, see below as Xhaka himself has given an interview making it clear that he’s happy at Sunderland and that he and his family will be staying…

“Sunderland has been my home since day one. We are all very happy. I’ve decided to stay where I am; the most important thing is family. I’m ready to make history with them,” he said.

“That’s not my job (to talk about Chelsea). I have my management for that. I want to concentrate fully on the World Cup.”

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Who else could Chelsea sign in midfield?

This is far from ideal for Alonso as he looks to get off to a strong start at Chelsea, with the Blues in need of more experience.

This is a youthful CFC squad and it won’t be easy for Alonso to take over after the team’s struggles last season under both Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham players celebrate, Arsenal logo, and breaking news banner
Report: Arsenal eyeing another slightly underwhelming signing from Championship club
France fans react to a goal at the 2026 World Cup
A Plethora of Goals and Updated Favorites: FIFA World Cup 2026 Knockout Stage Delivers on All Fronts
Bruno Guimaraes in action against Arsenal
Sources raise “very odd” element of Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal transfer saga

Bringing in an experienced winner like Xhaka could really have helped Alonso implement his ideas and improve the mood around the club, but he’ll now have to look for alternatives.

Chelsea have also been linked with Alex Scott by Simon Phillips, but that would be another young player being eyed for the long-term, rather than someone who could immediately add leadership and winning know-how to this side.

More Stories Granit Xhaka Xabi Alonso

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *