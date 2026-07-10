(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has revealed the extraordinary lengths Liverpool went to in their failed attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe before the French superstar’s blockbuster move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

Speaking on MagentaTV (quotes via Ben Jacobs), the former Liverpool manager lifted the lid on an audacious, top-secret operation designed to convince Mbappe to choose Anfield over PSG.

Klopp described the failed pursuit as the “most expensive non-transfer” the club ever invested in, highlighting the lengths the Reds went to secure the forward.

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Jurgen Klopp opens up on Liverpool’s failed Kylian Mbappe transfer pursuit

The undercover pitch took place entirely in the skies to avoid media attention. Klopp recounted the extraordinary measures taken by the club’s hierarchy to win over the player and his inner circle.

Klopp revealed that Liverpool’s hierarchy arranged an elaborate private jet meeting with Mbappe and his family in a final attempt to secure the then-Monaco wonderkid.

“We flew from Blackpool to Nice. In Nice, the entire Mbappe family boarded a private jet with five rooms,” Klopp revealed.

“We really went all out. Then we flew around in a circle, talked with the family, ate good food. We couldn’t be seen. We flew in a circle. It was fantastic. And then he went to Paris!”

Despite the luxurious hospitality and a personal connection (Mbappe’s mother, Fayza Lamari, is a known Liverpool fan), the Monaco prodigy ultimately chose a €180 million move to PSG.

Kylian Mbappe has justified his decision to reject Liverpool

Although Liverpool missed out on a generational talent, Mbappe’s career since rejecting the Reds suggests he has no reason to regret his decision.

The forward went on to become PSG’s all-time leading goalscorer, capturing numerous Ligue 1 titles and domestic honors while cementing his status as one of the world’s best players.

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His stellar performances eventually earned him a dream transfer to Real Madrid. Having achieved immense success in France and now competing at the pinnacle of Spanish football, Mbappe’s career trajectory proves he will have zero regrets about letting the Anfield opportunity pass by, even if it meant turning down a historic, five-room airborne sales pitch.

That said, a future move to Anfield can not be completely ruled out, with the Frenchman linked with the Reds once again.

Kylian Mbappe having another extraordinary World Cup

Mbappe continues to shine on international level, leading France to another successful World Cup.

He has scored 8 goals so far, including a goal and assist against Morocco in the quarter-finals, sending his country into the third consecutive World Cup semi-final.

Mbappe is the joint-top scorer and the main contender for the Golden Boot alongside Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland.