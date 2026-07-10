Thomas Tuchel faces silection dilemma after injury suffered by Marc Guehi

(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

England have been handed a late selection headache ahead of their World Cup quarter-final against Norway, with a key member of Thomas Tuchel’s defence facing a race against time to recover.



The injury is not believed to be severe, but the short turnaround between knockout matches leaves little room for caution.

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The timing is particularly awkward because England are preparing to face a Norway attack led by Erling Haaland.

Tuchel will want defenders who are fully fit and capable of handling Norway’s pace, strength and direct style, meaning even a minor physical problem could influence his final line-up.

England could be forced to make defensive change

According to Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett, Marc Guehi is rated as 50-50 for Saturday’s quarter-final after suffering a hamstring problem.

The injury itself is not considered serious, but England’s medical staff are concerned about whether he can recover quickly enough.

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Dan Burn is pushing to come into the starting side if Guehi is unavailable.

Guehi had already been following an individual programme earlier in the week. Reuters reported that he trained separately alongside Declan Rice and Reece James on Wednesday as England managed several fitness concerns before travelling to Miami.

Tuchel must balance risk against Haaland threat

England should only start Guehi if he is completely comfortable. A hamstring issue can worsen quickly, and using a half-fit defender against Haaland would be a major gamble.

Burn would provide height, physical strength and Premier League experience, making him a sensible alternative.

However, changing an established defensive partnership immediately before such an important match is far from ideal.

Ultimately, Tuchel must look beyond Guehi’s reputation and make the safest decision.

England need their strongest possible team, but they also cannot afford an early injury that leaves them effectively playing the quarter-final with ten men.

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