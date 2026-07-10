(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s midfield rebuild could take another major step this summer, with the club considering a move for one of Serie A’s most dynamic young players.



United need greater athleticism, ball-carrying ability and control through the centre, particularly if they want to compete consistently at the top of the Premier League again.

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The latest target would offer a different profile from a traditional holding midfielder.

He is comfortable winning possession, driving forward under pressure and operating in both defensive and box-to-box roles.

However, growing interest from elsewhere means United may need to act quickly if they decide he is the right fit.

Man United add France star to transfer shortlist

According to TEAMtalk, Man United are preparing to make a move for Manu Koné after learning that the France international is keen to test himself in the Premier League.

Roma are reportedly prepared to consider a sale if an acceptable offer arrives, with a fee of around £50 million believed to be enough to begin serious discussions.

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The 25-year-old originally arrived in Italy from Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2024.

Roma’s official announcement confirmed that his initial loan included a mandatory purchase option, while also highlighting his Olympic silver medal with France.

His development in Rome has since helped establish him as a senior international and an important Serie A midfielder.

Deal could suit United’s midfield rebuild

Koné has previously remained careful when discussing his future.

Football Italia reported in June that he was concentrating entirely on the World Cup and would discuss his club situation after the tournament.

That suggests greater clarity could arrive once his international commitments are completed.

Koné would be a strong addition because United need midfielders capable of covering space and progressing the ball, rather than simply collecting possession in safe areas. His physicality and ability to escape pressure could translate well to English football.

The reported £50m valuation is significant, but it is not unreasonable for a 25-year-old international entering his prime.

United must still assess his recent hamstring issues carefully before committing to such an investment.

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