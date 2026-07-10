Karim Adeyemi celebrates with his Borussia Dortmund teammates (Photo by Fabio Deinert/Getty Images)

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Posting on X, Romano confirmed: “EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona agree deal to sign Karim Adeyemi, HERE WE GO! Deal agreed club to club for €22m plus €7m add-ons based on title winning and also appearances. Adeyemi only wanted Barça and will sign a five year deal in blaugrana.”

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This deal has looked to be on the cards for the last few days, with Adeyemi shining during his time at Dortmund and looking like a potentially smart addition to the Barca attack.

This also comes as we’ve reported that Ferran Torres can leave Barcelona for around €35m as he’s in the final year of his contract, with Adeyemi’s arrival useful to help replace the Spain international…

?? EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona agree deal to sign Karim Adeyemi, HERE WE GO! ?? Deal agreed club to club for €22m plus €7m add-ons based on title winning and also appearances. Adeyemi only wanted Barça and will sign a five year deal in blaugrana. ??? pic.twitter.com/7nfy0uSTxU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2026

Adeyemi looks like he should be a good signing for Hansi Flick’s side, with the 24-year-old finishing the 2025/26 campaign with ten goals and six assists.

Barcelona bag bargain winger

Adeyemi looks set to cost only €29m in total, and if Barcelona can make around €35m from the sale of Torres, then that’s surely smart business overall.

Still, Torres has been a solid and reliable squad player for Barca, and there’s not necessarily any guarantee that the Germany international would be a significant upgrade.

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Adeyemi is younger, though, so might have more potential to improve in the future, with others also doing so under Flick’s management at the Nou Camp.