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Manchester City’s summer rebuild under Enzo Maresca could include a raid on his former club, with the new manager keen to strengthen the right side of his defence.



City have relied on different solutions in that position, but Maresca appears to want a natural full-back who understands his possession-based system and can contribute in advanced areas.

A reunion with a player he previously coached at Stamford Bridge would reduce some of the usual adaptation risk.

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However, convincing the defender to consider the move may prove much easier than reaching an agreement with Chelsea, who have little reason to strengthen a major Premier League rival without receiving a substantial fee.

Man City receive encouragement in right-back pursuit

According to Football Insider, Man City have been given the green light to approach Chelsea about Malo Gusto, with his relationship with Maresca helping their pursuit.

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The France international is reportedly the new City manager’s leading target for the position and could be the subject of a formal move in the coming months.

Maresca’s appointment was officially confirmed by Man City on 29th June.

The Italian signed a three-year contract until 2029, returning for a third spell at the Etihad after previously coaching City’s academy and working as Pep Guardiola’s assistant.

Chelsea’s £75m stance could decide the deal

The biggest obstacle is Chelsea’s valuation. The Independent reported that the Blues want around £75m and are not actively trying to sell, although they could consider offers that meet their demands.

His contract also runs until 2030, giving Chelsea a powerful negotiating position.

Gusto would be a strong tactical fit for Maresca. He is quick, energetic and comfortable pushing forward, while his familiarity with the manager’s methods could help him settle quickly.

However, £75m would be an enormous investment for a right-back who has not always been Chelsea’s automatic starter.

City should try to negotiate, but they should not pay an inflated fee simply because Maresca already knows the player.

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