(Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have been told to make a move for the German international midfielder Felix Nmecha.

The 25-year-old had a very impressive World Cup campaign with Germany, and he has impressed in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund as well.

Former Premier League defender Robert Huth has urged Liverpool to sign the player this summer.

It is no secret that Liverpool needs more quality in the middle of the park, and he could be the ideal acquisition for them. They need someone who will add physicality, presence, drive and creativity in the middle of the park.

The former Manchester City Academy graduate has all the tools to develop into a complete central midfielder, and he could be an asset for Liverpool.

“Felix Nmecha was one of the players that kind of stood out in the Germany team,” Huth told Empire of the Kop. “He performed well; he kept winning the ball. I think he would suit Liverpool with Iraola as manager. “I know how he likes the fast-flowing football, the quick turnaround, winning the ball high. Nmecha’s been doing that in the World Cup, so whether they go for it or not, who knows, but he certainly’s got a good ability.”

However, the German club will not want to sell him easily. They are likely to demand a premium. After his performances in the World Cup, his value is likely to skyrocket.

Liverpool will not want to pay over the odds for the 25-year-old midfielder. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. He has also been linked with other clubs, such as Manchester United.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for the German, and it remains to be seen whether any club will come forward to offer him an exit route.