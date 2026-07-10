(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester United at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund defender Julian Ryerson during the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old has impressed at the ongoing World Cup with Norway, helping them reach the quarter-finals. According to FussballDaten, Manchester United have him on their shortlist and are looking to bring in a dynamic full-back who can operate on both flanks and help the team at both ends of the pitch.

The defender is likely to cost around €35 million, and it will be interesting to see whether Manchester United is willing to pay the asking price. They have the resources to get the deal done, and the 28-year-old defender could be a very useful option for them.

He has consistently shown his quality in Germany, and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for him.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are interested in signing the 28-year-old defender as well. The Spanish champions are looking to add more depth and quality to the team. They have the resources to close the deal, and it will be interesting to see whether they come forward with an official offer in the coming weeks.

Ryerson will be focused on the task at hand, and he will look to help his team reach the semi-finals of the World Cup when they take on England in the quarter-finals. He has been excellent for his country in the tournament, and his future is unlikely to be sorted out before it ends.

Meanwhile, clubs from Italy are keeping tabs on his situation as well. The asking price seems reasonable for a player of his quality and experience, and he could prove to be a solid addition for €35 million.