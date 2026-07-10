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Manchester United are all set to sign the Atalanta midfielder Ederson dos Santos this summer.

They agreed on a deal with the Italian club for the 27-year-old central midfielder earlier this summer, but the deal could not be completed because he was called up to the Brazilian squad due to an injury problem.

There have been rumours that the deal could collapse because it has not yet been completed. However, Brazilian journalist Andre Hernan has confirmed that the player will join Manchester United and is now heading to London for his medical with the Premier League club, after Brazil was eliminated from the World Cup.

Ederson has been a key player for Atalanta, and there is no doubt that he has the technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League as well. He will add control, composure and defensive cover to the Manchester United midfield. They need someone who can control the tempo of the game from the deep and recycle possession.

The Brazilian seems like the ideal acquisition for them. The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for the midfielder. He is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to take a new challenge and prove himself at a higher level. He has shown his quality in Italy and in the European competitions.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have agreed on a deal with Chelsea to sign Andrey Santos as well. It is clear that they are looking to revamp the midfield unit this summer. They also need to invest in a specialist defensive midfielder.

They have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need a squad capable of juggling the Premier League and European competitions.