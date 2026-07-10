Man United & Newcastle battle for 25 year-old full-back who played 37 PL games last season

Manchester United and Newcastle United could be heading into a transfer battle as both clubs look to strengthen their full-back options this summer.



Rather than chasing another expensive overseas prospect, the two sides appear interested in a player who already understands the speed and physical demands of the Premier League.

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His ability to operate on either side of the defence makes him particularly attractive.

Man United need greater reliability and flexibility across their back line, while Newcastle could use another defender capable of covering multiple positions during a demanding domestic and European campaign.

Nottingham Forest, however, are working to ensure one of last season’s most consistent performers remains at the City Ground.

Man United and Newcastle register their interest

According to the BBC, Man United and Newcastle have registered their interest in Nottingham Forest full-back Neco Williams.

The 25-year-old featured in 37 of Forest’s 38 Premier League matches last season, demonstrating his durability while playing on both the left and right sides of defence.

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United’s admiration is not entirely new. LiveScore previously reported that the Old Trafford club had enquired about Williams’ availability, with his versatility viewed as a major attraction.

He would provide competition in several roles without requiring a lengthy adjustment period after four seasons at Forest.

Forest fight to keep key defensive asset

Forest are hopeful that an improved contract can convince Williams to reject the interest. His current agreement already runs until 2029.

A further improvement would therefore be designed to reward his progress and strengthen the club’s negotiating position rather than solve an urgent contract problem.

Williams would be a sensible signing for Man United. He would not arrive as a superstar, but his energy, availability and ability to cover both full-back positions could quietly improve the squad.

Newcastle may be able to offer a clearer path to regular football, though, which could become decisive if both clubs submit proposals.

Williams is entering his prime and will not want to exchange consistent starts for a backup role.

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