(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill has been linked with a move away from San Lorenzo in recent weeks.

He has done quite well for his country in the World Cup, and Manchester United have been mentioned as a potential destination. They could use another backup goalkeeper to compete with Senne Lammens, and Gill could be an interesting option.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper has now confirmed that there is interest from clubs, but no club has come forward with a formal offer. He also added that there is a release in his contract.

“I can’t say yes or no. They told me there is interest, but not a formal offer,” he explained (h/t SportWitness). “I don’t want to get carried away. We’ll sit down and speak with the club to see what is best. “I have a clause in my contract and I think it has to be respected. Then it depends on the club. If it’s good for both parties, we’ll have to reach an agreement.”

Apparently, the San Lorenzo goalkeeper could be signed for just €6 million. It is a nominal price to pay for a player of his quality. He could be the ideal backup for Manchester United and compete with the Belgian for the starting spot. More competition for places will help Manchester United improve as a team.

Gill showed his quality in the World Cup with Paraguay and helped eliminate Germany in the penalty shootout. There is no doubt that he has the quality to play at a higher level, and the opportunity to move to Manchester United will be hard to turn down for him. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and it would be a major step up in his career.