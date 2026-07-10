Joao Gomes takes a corner for Wolves (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly given up on signing Ederson and are instead focusing on Joao Gomes, though they could face competition from Liverpool.

As we’ve covered this evening, it’s been a crazy few hours in the Ederson to Man Utd transfer saga, with some sources claiming the deal is off and others denying that.

It’s also been claimed that the Red Devils are now focusing on signing Roma midfielder Manu Kone instead of Ederson, as per Italian outlet Sport Mediaset.

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And now a report from Globo claims that United have switched their attention to another Brazilian midfielder in the form of Wolves ace Gomes.

They claim Liverpool have also had some contact over signing the 25-year-old, though, so this might not be an entirely straightforward deal.

Joao Gomes has already seen a transfer collapse this summer

Gomes has impressed during his time at Wolves, and it makes sense that there’s interest in him this summer.

See below as Ben Jacobs has reported on Gomes being a target for Atletico Madrid, though his latest update seems to be that that deal is another that has unexpectedly fallen through at a late stage…

Joao Gomes' move to Atletico Madrid has stalled despite an agreement being reached between the clubs. Wolves working on the assumption Atletico Madrid have moved on to other targets despite not being formally informed the deal is off.?? pic.twitter.com/UJ03fOrW7c — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 10, 2026

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If it is true that Gomes is no longer joining Atletico, then there would clearly be an opportunity for the likes of United and Liverpool to pounce.

MUFC would do well to bring in someone of that profile if they cannot land Ederson, but LFC would also likely do well to make some changes in the middle of the park after their surprisingly poor form that saw them slip to fifth in the Premier League table last season.