Man Utd sources deny Ederson deal is off, other sources say they're chasing another signing instead

Ederson of Atalanta (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The Ederson to Manchester United saga just keeps getting weirder and weirder with mixed messages coming out about the deal this evening.

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Earlier this evening, two highly reliable journalists in Fabrizio Romano and Matteo Moretto posted that Ederson’s move to Man Utd had now collapsed.

Moretto stated that Ederson had failed a medical, while Romano made it clear that the Red Devils had informed Atalanta that they were not signing the Brazilian midfielder.

Manchester United seem to believe Ederson transfer could still be on

There are, however, some conflicting sources close to United insisting that this deal has not fallen through just yet, even if there are some issues appearing to complicate things…

#mufc stressing processes ongoing for three possible signings (Ederson, Santos and Darlow) and that it’s not accurate that the Ederson deal is off. Clearly a great degree of doubt about it, at the very least, though. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 10, 2026

United sources are strongly denying the Ederson deal is off. #mufc feel suggestions the transfer has collapsed is pressure to close the deal — Steven Railston (@StevenRailston) July 10, 2026

Samuel Luckhurst of the Sun posted: “(United) stressing processes ongoing for three possible signings (Ederson, Santos and Darlow) and that it’s not accurate that the Ederson deal is off. Clearly a great degree of doubt about it, at the very least, though.”

Steven Railston of the Manchester Evening News posted: “United sources are strongly denying the Ederson deal is off. #mufc feel suggestions the transfer has collapsed is pressure to close the deal.”

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Could this just be pressure from Atalanta that has been leaked to Italian journalists? We’ll presumably find out soon enough.

Manchester United targeting Manu Kone over Ederson?

Another theory could be that United have simply pulled the plug on Ederson because they now prefer Roma’s Manu Kone instead.

That’s what’s being reported by Sport Mediaset, with the €50m-rated Frenchman seemingly now United’s focus in midfield.

Perhaps Kone would be a better signing than Ederson, but it seems strange that MUFC would get as advanced with one signing before U-turning at the last minute to go for someone else.

Hopefully things will become clearer soon and we’ll do our best to keep you up to date!