Ederson and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s transfer deal for Ederson has collapsed, according to Fabrizio Romano, with the Brazil international set to remain with Atalanta.

The Red Devils had everything more or less in place to sign Ederson from the Serie A club, but there had been growing speculation that they could pull the plug on the move due to fitness concerns.

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According to Romano’s latest post on X, Atalanta insist Ederson is 100% fit, and they’re also ready to welcome him back, so it will be interesting to see if more details come out about what United’s specific concerns were.

See below for Romano’s post about the Ederson to Man Utd deal collapsing…

??? EXCL: Éderson to Manchester United, deal OFF and considered as collapsed as Man Utd informed Atalanta. Atalanta believe Éderson is 100% fit and will welcome the midfielder back as part of their squad, as Man United changed their plans. Éderson won’t join #MUFC. pic.twitter.com/8e5YD25BEC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2026

“EXCL: Éderson to Manchester United, deal OFF and considered as collapsed as Man Utd informed Atalanta,” Romano posted.

He added: “Atalanta believe Éderson is 100% fit and will welcome the midfielder back as part of their squad, as Man United changed their plans. Éderson won’t join #MUFC.”

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Will Man United live to regret Ederson transfer falling through?

United looked like they’d signed a top talent in the form of Ederson, with the 27-year-old looking hugely impressive for much of his career in Italian football.

Clearly there must have been problems or they would surely have gone ahead with this move, so it may prove to be the right decision.

Still, MUFC need more options in midfield after the departure of Casemiro at the end of his contract this summer.

Meanwhile, Manuel Ugarte has mostly been a bit underwhelming during his time with United, and he now has a serious injury anyway, so won’t be available any time soon.

That leaves Michael Carrick worryingly short in the middle of the park, so fans will hope they have an alternative to Ederson lined up.