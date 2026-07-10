(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly been dealt the blow that Michael Edwards is leaving his position as Fenway Sports Group’s chief executive of football operations.

The Reds will surely be rocked by this news, being reported by the Times and others, with Edwards forming a key part of their transfer strategy in what has been a hugely successful era for the club under Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot.

It’s suggested in the Times’ report that Edwards informed FSG of his decision some time ago, with there being some frustration behind the scenes at the lack of commitment to a multi-club model.

Edwards was in his second spell with Liverpool, having previously left in 2022 before returning in 2024 under a slightly different role.

What does Michael Edwards exit mean for Liverpool’s transfer plans?

Edwards’ exit looks like a blow for LFC, with the club seemingly only reluctantly accepting his decision.

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As also noted by the Times, this comes amid sporting director Richard Hughes also being linked with Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal.

It’s expected that these two departures will not stand in the way of the club completing its business this summer, but it seems like far from ideal for the Merseyside giants moving forward.

We’ve seen huge upheaval at Anfield in recent times as Slot was sacked as manager earlier this summer, with Andoni Iraola coming in to replace him.

Meanwhile, big names like Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, and Ibrahima Konate all left on free transfers, following on from the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold last year.

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This is truly a new era at Liverpool and it is unclear at this moment in time what that will look like.

See below for additional information from Ben Jacobs as he says Mike Gordon will replace Edwards for now…

? BREAKING: Michael Edwards has stepped down from his role as FSG's CEO of football. Mike Gordon will take control of football operations. pic.twitter.com/SHQOA8saaz — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 10, 2026

“BREAKING: Michael Edwards has stepped down from his role as FSG’s CEO of football. Mike Gordon will take control of football operations,” Jacobs posted on X.

What do you make of all this, Liverpool fans? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!