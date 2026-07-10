(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Mikel Merino has done it again. He has come off the bench to save Spain for the second game in a row.

Fabian Ruiz gave Spain an early lead in the first half, tapping home from close range after Olmo’s shot was parried away by Courtois.

The lead did not last long as Belgium equalised through De Ketelaere just 11 minutes later.

And just when the game looked like it would end in a stalemate in normal time, Belgium conceded a very similar goal as the opener.

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Pedri played the ball to Cubarsi, and Senne Lammens, who had come on in place of the injured Courtois, could only spill towards the substitute Merino to pounce and tap it home.

Watch the goal below:

GOAL! He's done it again! Super sub Mikel Merino comes off the bench to give Spain a late lead in Los Angeles. ?? Spain 2-1 Belgium ??#FIFAWorldCup | #Spain pic.twitter.com/RUfVn34SDq — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 10, 2026

Mikel Merino was the hero for Spain against Portugal as well

Merino is rapidly building a reputation as Spain’s ultimate tournament savior.

His heroic late contribution against Belgium comes just days after he produced identical heroics in the Round of 16 against Portugal.

In that fiercely contested match, Merino came off the bench in the 85th minute and struck a clinical 91st-minute winner from a Ferran Torres pass to seal a 1-0 victory, subsequently ending Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup career.

Combined with his famous 119th-minute winner against Germany in Euro 2024, the midfielder has established himself as the man for the absolute biggest occasions.

Merino has been a fantastic signing for Arsenal

His tournament form caps off a magnificent period for the 30-year-old, who has proven to be an exceptional piece of business for Arsenal since joining from Real Sociedad in August 2024.

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Merino played a vital role in Mikel Arteta’s squad across various positions, helping guide the Gunners to a historic Premier League title in the 2025-26 season.

Despite suffering a fractured foot in January that threatened his World Cup participation, Merino recovered just in time to bring his title-winning pedigree onto the international stage and is proving to be perhaps the most impactful player for the former World champions.