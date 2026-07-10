Tottenham behind European giants in the race to sign Frenchman Randal Kolo Muani

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham are exploring the possibility of bringing a familiar attacker back to north London as they continue reshaping their forward line.



Spurs need more reliable competition in attack, but returning for a player who struggled to make a consistent impact last season would represent a calculated gamble rather than a guaranteed upgrade.

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The situation is complicated by strong competition from Italy.

Although Tottenham can offer Premier League football and a familiar environment, Juventus appear to have the advantage because of the player’s previous success in Turin and his reported preference for returning to Serie A.

Tottenham submit offer but Juventus lead the race

According to Tuttosport, Tottenham have made an offer for Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani after his loan spell at Spurs last season.

However, Juventus remain favourites to sign the 27-year-old, who also spent the second half of the 2024/25 campaign on loan with the Italian club.

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A return to Turin currently looks more attractive to the player. Black & White & Read All Over reported that he has already agreed personal terms with Juventus and informed PSG that Italy is his preferred destination.

However, negotiations have stalled because PSG are seeking around €40 million and Juventus do not want to pay the full amount upfront.

Previous loan spells could decide transfer

The contrast between his two loans may be crucial. The Guardian reported that Kolo Muani scored ten goals during his initial spell with Juventus before moving to Tottenham on loan.

His time in England was far less convincing, raising questions over whether Spurs should invest heavily in a permanent deal.

Tottenham should only proceed if the price and salary are reasonable. Kolo Muani has pace, versatility and high-level experience, but his previous Spurs spell did not provide enough evidence that he can become their leading striker.

There is also a risk in signing someone whose first choice appears to be Juventus. Tottenham need players fully committed to the project rather than those joining because another transfer collapsed.

Overall, Spurs are right to explore the opportunity, but they should not enter a bidding war.

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