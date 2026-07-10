Arsenal targeting move for versatile right-back admired by Liverpool boss Iraola

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Arsenal and Liverpool could be heading towards a direct transfer battle as both clubs search for greater depth on the right side of defence.



The two Premier League rivals have different immediate needs, but they appear to agree on the value of signing a defender who can comfortably operate in several positions.

For Arsenal, the move would provide more competition and protection during another demanding season across domestic and European competitions.

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Liverpool, meanwhile, are beginning a new era under Andoni Iraola and need players capable of adapting to different tactical structures.

At a reported price of around €25m, this could become one of the more affordable deals available to England’s leading clubs.

Arsenal are looking to get flexible defensive upgrade

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal have placed Lutsharel Geertruida on their shortlist for the right-back position, with the club’s board attracted by his versatility and experience.

Liverpool are also said to be monitoring the Dutch international as Iraola looks for a modern full-back who can contribute in possession and provide defensive flexibility.

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Liverpool’s interest has been mentioned elsewhere, with Football365 reporting in June that the Reds were “very keen” on the RB Leipzig defender after his representatives held discussions with club officials.

However, no official bid has yet been confirmed.

€25m deal could appeal to the Gunners

Geertruida spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Sunderland, giving him valuable experience of the Premier League’s intensity.

His ability to play at right-back, centre-back and defensive midfield is highlighted by Bundesliga.com, which also notes that he made 35 appearances for Leipzig during the 2024/25 season.

Arsenal should seriously consider this opportunity. Geertruida would not necessarily arrive as an automatic starter, but his versatility could make him extremely useful during a long campaign.

The price also looks reasonable compared with the inflated fees being demanded elsewhere. Arsenal need reliable squad options who can maintain the team’s level when injuries or rotation become necessary.

However, Liverpool could offer him a clearer route to regular football.

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