Tottenham continue to monitor €50m winger on Andoni Iraola radar at Liverpool

(Photo by Julian Finney, Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Tottenham’s search for greater creativity and unpredictability in attack has taken them towards one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting young wide players.



Spurs already have several options across the forward line, but adding another direct winger would give the team more competition and a potential long-term difference-maker.

This would not necessarily be a signing expected to transform the attack immediately.

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Instead, Tottenham would be investing in a teenager who has already shown he can produce at senior level and whose value could rise sharply over the next few seasons.

The challenge is convincing both the player and FC Köln that north London represents the right next step.

Tottenham remain alert in race for Bundesliga winger

According to BILD, Tottenham continue to monitor the situation of FC Köln winger Said El Mala, who has also attracted interest from Brentford and other Premier League clubs.

The German side are pursuing a clear transfer strategy and reportedly value their highly rated attacker at around €50m.

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Tottenham’s interest first emerged more strongly in June. Bulinews reported that Spurs could make an approach after El Mala rejected a proposed switch to Brentford, despite the west London club being prepared to meet Köln’s valuation.

The same report claimed Tottenham had received positive scouting assessments of the youngster.

However, a transfer is far from guaranteed. The latest indications from Germany suggest El Mala is not desperate to leave and could remain at Köln for another season if the right destination does not become available.

Spurs face competition from rivals Liverpool

The winger is being closely monitored by Liverpool who are keeping him as an option after getting snubbed by Yan Diomande.

El Mala enjoyed an excellent breakthrough campaign, producing 13 Bundesliga goals and four assists during the 2025/26 season, according to the Bundesliga’s official player records.

Still only 19, he combines pace and direct running with the ability to attack defenders from wide areas.

Tottenham should explore the deal, but €50m would be a major gamble for a player with only one full Bundesliga season behind him.

His ceiling appears high, and Spurs could regret waiting if he develops into an elite winger.

However, they also need players capable of improving the team immediately, not only long-term projects.

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