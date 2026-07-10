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Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Sevilla defender Joaquin Oso.

The 23-year-old did reasonably well with the club last year, and he has the attention of Tottenham and Newcastle. The player is in the final year of his contract with Sevilla, and the club hopes to agree to an extension.

However, his wage demands are substantial, and no agreement has been reached between the two parties yet, as per Vamos Mi Sevilla.

Sevilla will not want to lose them for free next summer, and they could be forced to sell him in the coming weeks if he does not renew his deal.

Tottenham are reportedly keen on the player, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. The 23-year-old can operate as a left back as well as a left-sided winger.

Tottenham already have players like Andrew Robertson and Souza at their disposal. It would be quite surprising if they invested in Oso. They should look to add more quality to the attacking unit instead.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for the 23-year-old. Given his contract situation, he could be signed for a reasonable fee, making him an attractive prospect for most teams.

Newcastle have been mentioned as a potential destination, but they have Lewis Hall at their disposal. The 23-year-old is unlikely to start ahead of Hall, and he will not want to sit on the bench at a Premier League club. Oso needs to play regularly at this stage of his career.

Along with the Premier League clubs, multiple clubs from Spain are keeping tabs on his situation, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.