Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at Stadium of Light on April 12, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the highly talented defensive midfielder Ousmane Diabate.

The 18-year-old has been quite impressive for Genclerbirligi, and his performance has attracted the attention of the North London club. According to the Daily Mail, they are currently in talks to sign the player, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

They need more depth in the middle of the park, and Diabate could be a very useful player for them. He is a young player with a lot of potential, and they could groom him into a first-team player in the near future. The opportunity to play for the Premier League club will be exciting for the youngster as well.

He is highly rated at Genclerbirligi, but the Turkish outfit will be under pressure to sell him if Tottenham makes a concrete proposal. The midfielder is likely to be tempted to join them.

If Tottenham can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could prove to be a solid investment for the future. He could justify the outlay in the coming months, and he’s likely to improve with coaching and experience.

Tottenham have done well to improve their midfield this summer with the signings of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali. They have spent a substantial amount of money on both players.

It remains to be seen whether they can improve the attacking unit before the window closes. They had a disappointing season last year, and they need to improve the team in order to bounce back. Adding more goals and creativity in the final thought should be a priority between now and the end of the window.