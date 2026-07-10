Eli Junior Kroupi has been linked with a move away from Bournemouth this summer.
He had a very impressive debut campaign with the Premier League club, scoring 13 goals in the league. Tottenham are interested in signing the player and are preparing an £85 million offer for the 20-year-old attacker.
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Spurs eye Eli Junior Kroupi move
According to Football Insider, they will face competition from PSG for his signature. It remains to be seen whether the Cherries are prepared to sanction his departure. According to Bryan King, Tottenham will have to offer him a lucrative contract to convince him to join.
“He’s an exciting young player. He can play in a wide position and he is an exciting player. But if it’s going to be a choice, Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham. The only way that Spurs could do it is by offering him a golden contract.”
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Kroupi could transform Spurs
There is no doubt that the Frenchman is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could transform Tottenham’s attack. They need a dynamic attacker like him who can operate anywhere across the front three and influence the game in the final third.
Kroupi can create opportunities and consistently find the back of the net. He has all the tools to develop into a world-class player with the right guidance, and he could prove to be an asset to Tottenham in the long term.
Even though the £85 million valuation might seem high right now, the player has the quality to justify the investment in the long run.
Tottenham have spent a lot of money already this summer, and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to fork out another premium for the young attacker. They need to improve in the final third if they want to bounce back strongly. Kroupi could be a game-changer for them.
Go for it. Yes also give him a golden contract as part of the inducement, but surely the key point is that we can offer him guaranteed starter status and can also beat the Spanish clubs on price paid.
I know it will require a massive fee and a salary to match, but we desperately need a proper goal scorer and this kid is just that. But he’s French and if PSG are after him we will need to make a far better offer than them. Here’s hoping!