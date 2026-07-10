(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Eli Junior Kroupi has been linked with a move away from Bournemouth this summer.

He had a very impressive debut campaign with the Premier League club, scoring 13 goals in the league. Tottenham are interested in signing the player and are preparing an £85 million offer for the 20-year-old attacker.

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Spurs eye Eli Junior Kroupi move

According to Football Insider, they will face competition from PSG for his signature. It remains to be seen whether the Cherries are prepared to sanction his departure. According to Bryan King, Tottenham will have to offer him a lucrative contract to convince him to join.

There is no doubt that the Frenchman is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could transform Tottenham’s attack. They need a dynamic attacker like him who can operate anywhere across the front three and influence the game in the final third.

Kroupi can create opportunities and consistently find the back of the net. He has all the tools to develop into a world-class player with the right guidance, and he could prove to be an asset to Tottenham in the long term.

Even though the £85 million valuation might seem high right now, the player has the quality to justify the investment in the long run.

Tottenham have spent a lot of money already this summer, and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to fork out another premium for the young attacker. They need to improve in the final third if they want to bounce back strongly. Kroupi could be a game-changer for them.